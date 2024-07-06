OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Sells $1,331,500.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at $93,434,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.

Shares of OPK opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $878.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

