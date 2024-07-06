ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,948,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ONEOK by 37.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 5,247.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.25. 1,283,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $83.31.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

