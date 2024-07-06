ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,349. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.52 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

