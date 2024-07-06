OmniaVerse Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,794.50 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $95,149.45 and $5,794.50 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.

OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.

[Telegram](https://t.me/omniaverseOfficial)”

OmniaVerse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

