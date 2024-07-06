Oasis Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.18 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $555.71 million and $25.18 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.66 or 0.05283846 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00044473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.0772705 USD and is down -14.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $29,705,161.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.