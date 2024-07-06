Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 363 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,702,000 after acquiring an additional 191,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Quanta Services by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,956,000 after buying an additional 624,545 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after buying an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,777,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.85.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,450. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.