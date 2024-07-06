Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,627,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after acquiring an additional 262,300 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 29.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 52,920 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,309,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,781 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,916,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,011,710. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.