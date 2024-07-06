Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,267.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,346.08. 145,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,762. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,412.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,298.26. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

