Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.77. 1,195,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,789. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

