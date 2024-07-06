NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $246,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVR by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,918,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR stock traded down $35.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $7,421.51. 15,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,322. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7,562.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,497.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $8,211.40.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $99.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

