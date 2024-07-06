Numbers Protocol (NUM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $25.33 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Numbers Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.33 million and $785,241.53 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol launched on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 648,074,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 648,074,122 with 638,011,138 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04459191 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,024,333.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

