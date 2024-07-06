Novartis (NYSE:NVS) PT Raised to $122.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $121.00 to $122.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $108.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $221.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.42. Novartis has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,264,000 after acquiring an additional 54,683 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,568,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,473,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,523,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,082,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after buying an additional 590,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 53.7% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,372,000 after buying an additional 666,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

