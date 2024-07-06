Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $24,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,264,000 after purchasing an additional 54,683 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,523,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,599,000 after acquiring an additional 33,791 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 931,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 815,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,372,000 after acquiring an additional 82,909 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

NVS traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.13. 1,465,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

