Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 24,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 30,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Nova Leap Health Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Nova Leap Health had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of C$8.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.0136799 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nova Leap Health

About Nova Leap Health

In related news, Director R. Wayne Myles purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,328.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 239,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,371. Corporate insiders own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

