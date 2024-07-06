Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Nordstrom Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.62.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,000.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 217.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

