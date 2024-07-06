NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Capital International Investors increased its position in NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,091 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,620,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $537,429,000 after acquiring an additional 870,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $75.43. 19,603,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,905,746. The stock has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

