NFT (NFT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008792 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,322.68 or 0.99987758 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00064352 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

