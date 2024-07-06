Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.59

Shares of Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and traded as low as $15.38. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 1,225,600 shares.
Newcrest Mining Stock Up 2.8 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Newcrest Mining
Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.
