New Harbor Financial Group LLC Buys 55,699 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,699 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.9% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.40. 2,242,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,197. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

