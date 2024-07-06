National Bankshares Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$28.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.67.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.38. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.97.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of C$70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

