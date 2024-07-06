Mulvihill S Split (TSE:SBN) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Mulvihill S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN – Get Free Report) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.24. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Mulvihill S Split Stock Up 8.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.95.

Mulvihill S Split Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mulvihill S Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulvihill S Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.