Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) PT Raised to $22.00

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised Mueller Water Products to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 0.7 %

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $540,896.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,896.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

