Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $45.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.11.

Several brokerages have commented on MPLX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Mplx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPLX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Mplx Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.