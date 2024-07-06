Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $162.39 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $162.39 million and $7.94 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00044408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,126,225,086 coins and its circulating supply is 882,804,018 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

