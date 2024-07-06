Monero One Day Trading Volume Reaches $44.77 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $44.77 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $156.43 or 0.00270283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,874.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.62 or 0.00586823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00112424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00036518 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00040674 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00064569 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

