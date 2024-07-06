Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

MITK has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $46.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $209,813.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares in the company, valued at $480,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at $762,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $209,813.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4,261.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 720,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 238,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 94,454 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

