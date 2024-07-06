Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 34,016 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,689,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988,826. The company has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.