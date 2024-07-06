Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 253 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.55. 1,601,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,355. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.30 and a 52-week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

