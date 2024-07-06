Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 26.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

Cummins Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $5.45 on Friday, hitting $266.63. 772,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,059. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.68. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

