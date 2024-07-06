Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases New Shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 290,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Kosmos Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 23.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,145,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,867,000 after buying an additional 4,830,005 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,736,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,493,000 after buying an additional 2,580,191 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $14,762,000. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

NYSE KOS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,364,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,620. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $419.14 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

