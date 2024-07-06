Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 91 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.9 %

CI traded down $6.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,959. The company has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.