Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 18,824 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 407.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,824 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,181,000 after acquiring an additional 821,527 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,637,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,456,000 after buying an additional 403,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,335,000 after buying an additional 672,087 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,719,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,714,000 after buying an additional 425,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,231,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,354. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.