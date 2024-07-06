Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 32,282.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000.

Shares of BATS:IGHG traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $76.52. 12,270 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

