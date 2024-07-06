Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $263.92. 108,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,422. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.99 and a 200-day moving average of $261.59.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

