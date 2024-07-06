Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,080 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,172,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,976,304. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

