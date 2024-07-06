Mission Wealth Management LP Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.45. 190,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,525. The firm has a market cap of $278.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.50 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

