Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $35,195,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $2.79 on Friday, reaching $346.82. 56,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,118. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.32. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.94 and a 52 week high of $749.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.

Get Our Latest Report on CABO

Cable One Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.