Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 194,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,359 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.54. 202,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,987. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.317 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

