Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3,612.4% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 364,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 354,776 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,121,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 287,684 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after acquiring an additional 231,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 664,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,766,000 after acquiring an additional 189,351 shares in the last quarter.

JMST traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 155,796 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

