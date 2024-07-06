Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 238 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.57. The stock had a trading volume of 603,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $127.69 and a 52 week high of $191.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

