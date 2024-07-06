Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

REET traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,753. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

