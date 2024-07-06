Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

