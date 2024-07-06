Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,997,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.02. The stock had a trading volume of 269,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,008. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.45 and a one year high of $223.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.97.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

