Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 62,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.92. 1,221,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,431. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.04 and a 200 day moving average of $201.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.81 and a 12 month high of $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

