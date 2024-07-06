Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,203 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.83% of DigitalOcean worth $26,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 95.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 28,001 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $762,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $7,029,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 40.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 784,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after buying an additional 224,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,583,000 after buying an additional 202,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 727,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,524. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

