Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 48,845 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,845 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Lincoln Electric worth $65,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $925,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424,831 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $13,377,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.72. 222,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.24. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

