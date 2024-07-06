Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 24,708 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,708 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of MYR Group worth $23,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,627. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $181.02. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.13 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

