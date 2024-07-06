Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,041 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $24,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $493.73. 362,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,797. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.03 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.03.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPZ. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.66.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

