Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 142,445 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,445 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $22,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.48.

Twilio Trading Up 1.6 %

TWLO traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.36. 1,430,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,096. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $632,755.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,891,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,619. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

