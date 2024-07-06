Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 126,835 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,835 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $74,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,618. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

